Promote breeding of native cow species: Sosamma Iype

‘Native cow breeders need guidance and marketing support’

Though the State government has been promoting organic farming in a big way for the past few years, its cattle breeding policy is yet to consider native cow breeders as dairy farmers, Padma award winner Sosamma Iype, who pioneered the conservation of the Vechur breed of indigenous cows, has said.

Ms. Iype told The Hindu that the interests of the farmers did not figure in the policy of the State government. In fact, the Union government was more focussed on the conservation of indigenous cow species. The native cow farmers required guidance and marketing support from the State government for their produce. Unfortunately, breeding of endemic species of cows in the State was confined to a selective cluster of farmers who were interested in the conservation of these varieties,” said Ms. Iype.

The State government should give adequate consideration to the native cow breeders when the agriculture and cattle breeding policies were drafted. While promoting organic farming, the breeding of native cows should also be promoted. Then only the indigenous cow varieties could be saved from extinction, said Ms. Iype. As per the last census of Vechur cows held 10 years ago, there were around 2,516 heads in the State. It had to reach a base stock of around 10,000 by now considering the breeding patterns of the species.

Lack of patronage

Lack of patronage was the main stumbling block faced by the farmers. A large number of farmers preferred cross-breed varieties as they were more profitable. But if the State government gave due priority to organic milk production, the number of native cow breeders would increase in a short span of time, said Ms. Iype.

Unlike the cross-breed varieties, the milk of Vechur cow had high fat content and nutritional elements. The rearing of Vechur cow was still a matter of concern for dairy farmers due to the high price for the cow in the local market. A breeding policy drafted taking into account the native cow farmers would help the State popularise the species and bring down the price of the cow to an affordable level, said Ms. Iype.