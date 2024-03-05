Projects worth ₹684 crore carried out in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, says CM

March 05, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Projects worth ₹684 crore have been implemented under the Smart City project in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking on Tuesday after inaugurating various projects in the Corporation, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre set up at the main office in Palayam.

Minister for Local Self- Governments M.B. Rajesh presided over, while Mayor Arya Rajendran and other Corporation officials were present.

Mr.Vijayan also inaugurated the multi-level car parking lot at Palayam, rehabilitation block for traders in the Palayam market as part of redevelopment of the market, a rest room at the sewage treatment plant in Muttathara, and smart classrooms in various schools. The multi-level car parking lot at Palayam, built at a cost of ₹35.11 crore, has a capacity to accommodate 302 cars and around 220 two-wheelers.

Built under the Smart City project at a cost of ₹94 crore, the Integrated Command and Control Centre enables the convergence of all the major live data points related to the city, aiding in better coordination during emergency situations as well as in formulating policy decisions. A giant LED wall which will bring together all the live data will be the nerve centre of the ICCC. Initially, five data points will be integrated here. The intelligent traffic surveillance system, which provides a real-time picture of traffic movement within the city, will henceforth be located inside the centre.

The parking spots available at the Corporation’s multi-level car parking lots can be tracked at the ICCC. The city’s smart street lighting system will also be integrated to track the areas where street lights have stopped functioning. The K-Smart system for digital delivery of services and file tracking as well as waste management-related services, which were recently digitised, will also be part of the ICCC.