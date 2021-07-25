Projects worth ₹25 crore launched in health sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 July 2021 01:18 IST

As part of 100-day programme of govt.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has credited the robust public health system in the State for its successful handling of health crises created by outbreaks including Nipah and COVID-19.

Formally launching projects worth ₹25 crore in the health sector as part of the government’s 100-day programme on Saturday, Mr. Vijayan said decision made by the previous LDF government to upgrade public health centres (PHC) as family health centres (FHC) under the Aardram Mission paid rich dividends.

Besides a marked improvement in treatment facilities, the public have benefited through evening outpatient (OP) services and laboratory facilities in these centres.

While the government had decided to elevate 886 PHCs, 474 among them had been converted into FHCs. Six more in Kadampur and Panavally in Alappuzha, Thenkurissi in Palakkad, Vazhakkad in Malappuram, Kannadikkal in Kozhikode, and Muppainad in Wayanad have now been upgraded.

Highlighting the government’s commitment towards tribal communities, Mr. Vijayan said two tribal antenatal homes had been constructed at ₹6.14 lakh each in Sulthan Bathery and Vythiri.

The facilities would enable pregnant women to receive specialised care and live with their family during the final months of pregnancy. A TB Cell had been established in Mananthavady at a cost of ₹20 lakh, he said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 28 health and wellness centres constructed at a cost of ₹2.5 crore. As many as 1603 health sub-centres in the State had been earlier upgraded as health and wellness centres.

The other projects inaugurated include a ₹72-lakh building to house the Kannur District TB and Aids Control Office, the construction of an OP block at the Edamaruku primary health centre in Kottayam at a cost of ₹1.75 crore, and the regional vaccine store at Edappally at a cost of ₹4 crore.

Lifestyle diseases

Presiding over the function, Health Minister Veena George said the government wanted to bring down lifestyle diseases considerably in the State in five years. Concerted efforts are being made to elevate government medical colleges to global standards, she added.

She added that 121 health institutions in the State currently held National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification. Notably, the top nine NQAS-ranked PHCs were in Kerala. The State also had the highest number of urban PHCs having NQAS recognition (30) in the country, Ms. George said.