Projects worth ₹1.23 crore for the differently abled at Rehab Fest

March 31, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thrissur

A Rehab Fest will be held on April 2 at the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), Irinjalakuda, which functions under the Social Justice department, for the rehabilitation of the differently abled persons.

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate the festival, which will be held as part of 100-day action plan of the LDF government. Development projects worth ₹1.23 crore will be inaugurated as part of the festival.

A ‘simulation supermarket,’ meant for improving social, marketing, and financial skills of the differently abled, will be inaugurated on April 2, said Ms. Bindu while interacting with mediapersons here on Friday.

The supermarket has been set up with the support of CEDAR Retail Private Limited. An optometry unit, sports and games activity zone, outdoor access for giving therapy through recreation, aquatic rehab system, a baking unit for training in baking are among the various projects.

‘Assisted villages’

“The government is working on ‘assisted villages’ for differently abled persons with critical disability and their parents. There will be facilities for healthcare and physiotherapy, along with job opportunities for the parents in such villages,” the Minister said. A programme for training caregivers for the differently abled persons is also in the pipeline, she added.

District panchayat president P.K. Davis will preside over the function. Cine actor Anjali S. Nair will inaugurate the simulation supermarket.