Projects under AMRUT 2.0 to expand sewerage network in the city

April 23, 2023 - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A total of twenty-three sewerage projects are set to be taken up in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation at a cost of ₹109.86 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 as part of plans to expand the sewerage network in the city. One of the major components of the project will be the plan for connecting sewerage lines in various areas with lines already laid in AMRUT 1.0 at a total cost of ₹23.67 crore. Some of the major works under this will be in the Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Akkulam areas.

A main sewerage transmission line and sewer networks will be laid in Ulloor at a cost of ₹24.85 crore. In addition, a sewer pumping station will also be constructed at Kollavila in Ulloor at a cost of ₹5.51 crore. Sewer lines will be provided from Kazhakuttom area to the Kulathoor pumping station at a cost of ₹17.21 crore. Sewer lines will also be laid at Kanjirampara, Medical College, Peroorkada, Maruthankuzhy, Murinjapalam, Marappalam, Jagathy and Vattiyoorkavu.

As per the City Water Balance Plan, which collected data on sewer and septage connections to assess gaps, out of the 101.48 million litres per day (MLD) of sewerage that the city generates only 56 MLD gets treated in the treatment plant at Muttathara. In addition, a treatment plant with a capacity to treat 5 MLD waste became operational at the Government Medical College campus in 2021. It takes care of mainly the waste generated in the large campus.

Several wards of the city are still unconnected to the sewerage network. The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation’s Budget this year has made a commitment to expand the sewerage network, which is now limited to 43 wards, to all the 100 wards within the next seven years.