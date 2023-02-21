ADVERTISEMENT

Projects to irrigate cash crops to be executed: Minister

February 21, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine inaugurating a lift irrigation project at Vandiyampetta in Wayanad district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said the next step of his department is to ensure irrigation facilities to cash crops in the State apart from irrigating rice fields. Speaking after inaugurating various projects in Wayanad district on Tuesday, Mr. Augustine said such a move would help to provide a sustainable income to farmers from cash crops.

Irrigation facilities were essential for all crops and the government would provide all support to the farming community to preserve farms and expand them, said the Minister. The Water Resources department was planning to execute projects to empower the farming community and all steps would be made to make the department farmer-friendly, said Mr. Augustine.

Water scarcity would be a major challenge that may be faced by the next generation as the groundwater level was depleting day by day, said Mr. Augustine, adding that a collective attempt to conserve water sources was the need of the hour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All steps should be taken to utilise the water awarded by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal to the State, but the irrigation projects on the Kabini river basin, including the Kadamanthodu irrigation project, would be set up transparently, said the Minister.

Mr. Augustine inaugurated the Vandiyampetta and Vakayad lift irrigation projects and the second phase of construction works for a drinking water project under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Mullankolly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US