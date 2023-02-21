Projects to irrigate cash crops to be executed: Minister

February 21, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said the next step of his department is to ensure irrigation facilities to cash crops in the State apart from irrigating rice fields. Speaking after inaugurating various projects in Wayanad district on Tuesday, Mr. Augustine said such a move would help to provide a sustainable income to farmers from cash crops.

Irrigation facilities were essential for all crops and the government would provide all support to the farming community to preserve farms and expand them, said the Minister. The Water Resources department was planning to execute projects to empower the farming community and all steps would be made to make the department farmer-friendly, said Mr. Augustine.

Water scarcity would be a major challenge that may be faced by the next generation as the groundwater level was depleting day by day, said Mr. Augustine, adding that a collective attempt to conserve water sources was the need of the hour.

All steps should be taken to utilise the water awarded by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal to the State, but the irrigation projects on the Kabini river basin, including the Kadamanthodu irrigation project, would be set up transparently, said the Minister.

Mr. Augustine inaugurated the Vandiyampetta and Vakayad lift irrigation projects and the second phase of construction works for a drinking water project under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Mullankolly.