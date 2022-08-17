Projects to increase agricultural output launched

Vegetable, tuber crop planting drives held at 641 centres in Muhamma

Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA
August 17, 2022 20:37 IST

The Agriculture department and the Muhamma grama panchayat have jointly launched an initiative to increase agricultural production by growing various crops in the local body.

The project rolled out on the occasion of Farmers’ Day was inaugurated by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari on Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, vegetable and tuber crop planting drives were held at 641 centres across the panchayat. Officials said more than 250 acres of land had been brought under farming. "The initiative is the continuation of the 'Njangalum Krishiyilekku' project of the Agriculture department. A wide variety of vegetables, tuber and root crops, including elephant yam, taro and tapioca, and plantain will be cultivated with the help of farmers, Kudumbashree members, farming groups, individuals, youth organisations, students, political parties and so on," said Swapna Shabu, president, Muhamma grama panchayat.

Apart from growing crops, the project also envisages setting up organic fertilizer and organic pesticide manufacturing units in the local body.

Meanwhile, the Alappuzha district panchayat launched another project, Vidyarthikalum Krishiyilekku, on the day. The initiative is aimed at making schools at least partially self-sufficient in vegetable production. "It will help schools grow at least a portion of vegetables needed in their compound itself. The project, which has been launched at Government Higher Secondary School, Kalavoor, will soon be extended to all schools under the district panchayat. We will further extend the vegetable farming project to all schools in the district in the next phase. The district panchayat will provide all the necessary help for schools to grow vegetables," said a district panchayat official.

The Agriculture department launched the 'Njangalum Krishiyilekku' campaign a few months ago to strengthen the farm sector by bringing everyone to agriculture. It aims at creating at least 10,000 farmers' groups, bringing 10,000 hectares under organic cultivation, promoting value-added agriculture and value-added agricultural enterprises, and turning 140 villages carbon-neutral.

