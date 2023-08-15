Projects to improve English learning in schools: Minister

August 15, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Education department is implementing special projects to improve English learning in State schools with the use of technology, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at the digital conclave of Freedom Fest here on Tuesday. The Minister said Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) had arranged e-Language Lab in free software to make language learning using technology easier for children. E-Cube English allowed children to learn English in a fun and interesting way.

The Regional Institute of English at Bengaluru and IT for Change had conducted special studies before the project was implemented, during it, and after implementation. The study reports indicated that in the school where the project was implemented, students’ command of the English language had improved. The reports would be examined, and further activities planned, the Minister said.

The Minister also released the E-Cube English study reports.

Former Minister for Education M.A. Baby delivered the keynote address at the event. UNICEF technical education expert Saeed Mohammed; IT for Change, Bengaluru, director Gurumurthy Kasinathan; KITE senior consultant P.K. Jayarajan; and KITE chief executive officer Anvar Sadath; were present.