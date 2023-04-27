ADVERTISEMENT

Projects drawn up to make State totally free of waste by March 2024

April 27, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The first phase activities will be completed by June 5, a high-level meeting decides

The Hindu Bureau

Elaborate projects to transform Kerala into a complete waste-free State were framed a high-level meeting here on Wednesday.

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh presided over the meeting attended by Minister for Health Veena George; Chief Secretary V.P. Joy; Additional Chief Secretaries V. Venu and Sarada Muraleedharan; Nava Kerala coordinator T.N. Seema; and heads of various departments.

Projects to make the State waste-free by March 31, 2024, were drawn up at the meeting. The first phase activities will be completed by June 5, the meeting decided.

On May 2, the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will interact online with people’s representatives till the level of ward members to make them aware of waste-free Kerala.

The meeting decided to conduct elaborate programmes to make all government offices waste-free. On June 5, these offices will be declared green offices.

A mechanism for the source-reduction of waste for the management of biodegradable waste would be implemented in all government offices. Non-biodegradable waste should be handed over to Haritha Karma Sena and the user fee paid. A green protocol officer would be appointed in all offices. Cleaning staff in these offices would be provided training.

It also decided to ensure that all educational institutions, including schools, were cleaned before June 5.

A campaign will be taken up on June 5 for waste management with the cooperation of educational institutions, government offices, residents’ associations, and the Kudumbashree.

