Projects, awards lined up for the elderly in Kerala

Second Innings Home project in Kollam to be inaugurated on October 1, the International Day of Older Persons

The government will institute nine awards for the service of the elderly in connection with International Day of Older Persons on October 1.

The Vayo Sevana awards include one award each for the best grama panchayat, block panchayat, and district panchayat that has served the elderly the best. Awards will be given to the best non-governmental organisation; best maintenance tribunal under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007; best government old-age home; best sportsperson from senior citizens; best senior citizen for performance in art, literature, and cultural activities; and an award for lifetime achievement.

The government has earmarked ₹42 lakh for implementing the Vayoraksha project this year. All districts will be allotted ₹3 lakh to provide emergency help to the elderly, particularly those facing physical difficulties, and those living alone after the death of their partners. The funds will also be used to rehabilitate the elderly, support caregivers, and ensure legal help in emergencies.

₹41 lakh allotted

On October 1, the second phase of the Second Innings Home project will be inaugurated in Kollam. The project aims at ensuring a happy and dignified life for residents of government old-age homes and raising the homes to international standards with priority for mental, physical, spiritual, and health needs of the elderly. An amount of ₹41 lakh was sanctioned for the Kollam old-age home to make it more elderly-friendly and provide the services of more professionals. The construction work has been completed, and it will be opened as part of the 100-day action plan of the government.

Two videos, aimed at sensitising the public to the need to take care of the elderly, will be released on October 1.

Theme of the Day

The theme for International Day of Older Persons this year is Digital Equity for All Ages. Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate the celebrations at Hotel Chaithram at 10 a.m. on October 1. The official announcement of the Vayoraksha project and Vayo Sevana awards and release of two videos will be made on the occasion.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, will be the chief guest.