Project to step up fruit production on the cards

Kerala

In a major initiative aimed at stepping up fruit production in Kerala, the State government is planning to supply one crore saplings to farmers from June.

The Agriculture Department has prepared a list of 21 types of fruits including the traditionally popular mango and banana varieties and also fruits such as orange and avocado.

First phase

The first-phase distribution of saplings will coincide with the Environment Day celebrations on June 5, the Agriculture Department said in a May 22 order.

The second phase of the distribution will begin in the first week of July and get completed by September this year.

The saplings will be distributed to farmers and also planted in public spaces. The list also includes jackfruit, mango, guava, pomegranate, passion fruit, chikoo, rambutan, mangosteen, rose apple, drumstick, curry leaves, different types of tamarind, papaya and nendran and rasakadali banana.

The project will be implemented jointly by the departments of agriculture, local self government, forests and education.

23 zones

The planting locations will be identified on the basis of suitable agro-ecological zones, the Agriculture Department said. The State has identified 23 agro-ecological zones.

Kudumbashree and MGNREGS workers and volunteers will help plant the trees in the compounds of houses, public spaces, roadsides, government office campuses and tourist spots.

Kudumbashree units, local self government institutions, NGOs and public institutions will be responsible for nurturing the saplings.

