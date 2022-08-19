Project to set up fish marketing outlets

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
August 19, 2022 18:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fisheries department has invited applications for setting up marketing outlets as part of the efforts to promote aquaculture. The project aims at ensuring market for inland fish farmers while delivering quality fish to consumers. The cost per unit is ₹10 lakh and the government will provide 60% grant. Individuals and groups can apply and the applications and supporting documents should be submitted to the offices of the Kollam Deputy Director of Fisheries, Fish Farmers Development Agency (FFDA) or Matsya Bhavan by August 25. For more details, contact 0474-2792850, 2795545.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app