Project to set up fish marketing outlets
The Fisheries department has invited applications for setting up marketing outlets as part of the efforts to promote aquaculture. The project aims at ensuring market for inland fish farmers while delivering quality fish to consumers. The cost per unit is ₹10 lakh and the government will provide 60% grant. Individuals and groups can apply and the applications and supporting documents should be submitted to the offices of the Kollam Deputy Director of Fisheries, Fish Farmers Development Agency (FFDA) or Matsya Bhavan by August 25. For more details, contact 0474-2792850, 2795545.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.