Project to set up fish marketing outlets

The Fisheries department has invited applications for setting up marketing outlets as part of the efforts to promote aquaculture. The project aims at ensuring market for inland fish farmers while delivering quality fish to consumers. The cost per unit is ₹10 lakh and the government will provide 60% grant. Individuals and groups can apply and the applications and supporting documents should be submitted to the offices of the Kollam Deputy Director of Fisheries, Fish Farmers Development Agency (FFDA) or Matsya Bhavan by August 25. For more details, contact 0474-2792850, 2795545.