Project to raise pass percentage

Buoyed by the success of its comprehensive education programme in enhancing the academic standards, the Kottayam district panchayat has now embarked on a mission to top the list of districts having the highest pass percentage in the SSLC and higher secondary examinations.

The project titled Vijayolsavam was being initiated as a follow-up to the Able Kottayam project which has succeeded in enhancing the overall academic standards of schools in the district, said Sebastian Kulathungal, president of the Kottayam district panchayat. Taking off to a start on January 20, the authorities have set aside ₹1.1 crore for it till the next academic year.

“As part of the project, a micro planning will be done to monitor learning levels of each student in different subjects so that individual attention could be given to improve their performance,” said Mr.Kulathungal.

Up to HSS

Children from the pre-primary classes up to the higher secondary (HSS) will benefit, he added.

An action plan for implementing the project comprises different programmes such as the conduct of pre-primary anganwady festivals, imparting training to primary school students in LSS and USS examinations, special classes for the SSLC students to enhance the overall pass percentage, and utilising the service of retired teachers, among other things.

Alongside, aptitude tests and skills training will be carried out for the high school students while the higher secondary students will be imparted career guidance training. It also envisages offering orientation classes on Civil Services to a select group of students

The authorities have identified 56 primary schools and 40 high schools for implementing the project in the ongoing academic year, which will be expanded to more schools later.

According to Prasad K.J., District Coordinator, General Education Protection Mission, the project also envisages building the confidence of students to learn English, besides improving the physical infrastructure .

“The plan is to help the students identify their aptitude and prioritise the options of higher education accordingly,” the official said.

The programme will be implemented with the support of the Assistant Education Officer and the DIET (District Institute for Education and Training) faculty members at the sub-district level while it will be subject to periodic review by a team comprising the Assistant Director of Education, DIET Principal, SSK District Project Coordinator and the local bodies concerned.