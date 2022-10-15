Project to provide venue for transgender artists in tourism destinations on the cards, says Minister R Bindu

The Hindu Bureau October 15, 2022 21:03 IST

After inaugurating the Varnapakittu, the State Transgender Art and Cultural Festival, the Minister said the project will also ensure remuneration for transgender people

Bharatanatyam competition under way at the Transgender Arts Festival, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

A special arrangement would be made at the tourist destinations across the State for displaying the artistic talents of people from the transgender community, said Higher Education and Social Justice Minister R. Bindu. The project will also ensure remuneration for transgender people, said the Minister. She was speaking after inaugurating the Varnapakittu, the State Transgender Art and Cultural Festival organised by the Social Justice department, in Thiruvananthapuram on October 15,2022. There is also a good response to the ‘Mazhavillu’ scheme conceived by the State to ensure the comprehensive development of the transgender community. The Higher Education department has also decided to provide two percent reservation for transgender students in higher education institutions as part of an effort to bring them into the mainstream of society. It is the proclaimed policy of the State government to ensure social justice for the transgender community, said V. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education, who presided over the opening function of the fest, which will conclude on Sunday.



