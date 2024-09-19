Project to provide stalls to differently abled for selling palm products launched

The Kerala government on Thursday kicked off a programme for providing differently abled individuals stalls to sell palmyra palm products.

ADVERTISEMENT

An memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed by the Kerala State Palmyrah Products Development and Workers’ Welfare Corporation Ltd. (KELPALM) and the Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu said.

KELPALM managing director Satheesh Kumar and Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation managing director K. Moideen Kutty exchanged the MoU documents for the initiative which is part of the State government’s 100-day action plan.

The stalls will be established in spaces allocated by the local bodies for the marketing of KELPAM products. The joint initiative is aimed at the economic rehabilitation of differently abled individuals, Ms. Bindu said. In the first phase, 10 beneficiaries in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits will be sanctioned ₹1 lakh each as loan. KELPALM will stock the stalls and repay the loan with interest.

Ms. Bindu said that the model would be replicated across the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.