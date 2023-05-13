Project to inculcate reading habit among children launched

May 13, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Akshara Koithu, a joint initiative of the Alappuzha district administration and the Alappuzha district panchayat to inculcate the habit of reading among children, has been launched in the district.

It was inaugurated by District Collector Haritha V. Kumar at a function held in Government High School, Mannancherry, on Friday.

The project also aims at strengthening libraries in schools. District Collector said the students from Class V to XII will be allowed free entry to their nearest library under the Library Council. In places without public libraries, teachers would arrange books and distribute them among students every Tuesday and Thursday, Ms. Kumar said.

Discussions and blog

As part of the project, book reviews and discussions involving students will be held. A blog will be launched with the support of the Education department for publishing the literary works of students.

Mannancherry grama panchayat president T.V. Ajith Kumar presided. District panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, district panchayat member R. Riyas and others were present at the function.