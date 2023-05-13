ADVERTISEMENT

Project to inculcate reading habit among children launched

May 13, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Akshara Koithu, a joint initiative of the Alappuzha district administration and the Alappuzha district panchayat to inculcate the habit of reading among children, has been launched in the district.

It was inaugurated by District Collector Haritha V. Kumar at a function held in Government High School, Mannancherry, on Friday.

The project also aims at strengthening libraries in schools. District Collector said the students from Class V to XII will be allowed free entry to their nearest library under the Library Council. In places without public libraries, teachers would arrange books and distribute them among students every Tuesday and Thursday, Ms. Kumar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussions and blog

As part of the project, book reviews and discussions involving students will be held. A blog will be launched with the support of the Education department for publishing the literary works of students.

Mannancherry grama panchayat president T.V. Ajith Kumar presided. District panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, district panchayat member R. Riyas and others were present at the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US