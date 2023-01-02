ADVERTISEMENT

Project to increase vegetable production launched

January 02, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat in Alappuzha has launched a project to increase vegetable production in the local body. The ‘Krishi Muttam Pachakari’ programme was inaugurated by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, on Monday. As part of it, the local body will distribute as many as 5.5 lakh seedlings of five vegetable varieties to 9,200 households. On the inaugural day, seedlings of snake gourd were distributed to residents in all 18 wards of the panchayat. The project is implemented in association with Kudumbashree Mission.

