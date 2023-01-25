Project to improve solid waste management systems in urban bodies in Alappuzha approved

January 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a bid to make cities and towns cleaner and sustainable, solid waste management systems in all six municipalities in Alappuzha will be upgraded significantly. A meeting of the district planning committee held recently approved the waste management projects submitted by the civic bodies.

Officials say the project would be implemented under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project with financial assistance from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

“The project will be implemented in phases over a period of five years. The Alappuzha municipality alone will receive ₹30 crore in aid for improving its solid waste management system. Of the total amount, 35% each will be provided by the World Bank and the AIIB. The State government will give the rest of the funds. Likewise, all the other five municipalities will get funds,” says an official.

In the initial phase, existing waste management facilities will be revamped in the civic bodies. For this, a sum of ₹2.52 crore has been sanctioned for the Alappuzha municipality. Kayamkulam has been given ₹1.02 crore followed by Cherthala (₹69.63 lakh), Mavelikara (₹60.32 lakh), Chengannur (₹57.85 lakh) and Haripad (₹32.92 lakh).

The project is expected to ensure the scientific and systematic management of all kinds of solid waste including construction and demolition waste along with providing better working conditions to Haritha Karma Sena members. The introduction of modern waste management techniques and facilities including the construction of decentralised plants will be undertaken in the second and third phases.

In the Alappuzha municipality, the upgradation of the resource recovery centre at Aliserry will be carried out in the initial phase. Further, two material collection facilities will be set up in the Punnamada and Sea View wards. Besides, 10 aerobic units will be installed, five each at community and institution levels.