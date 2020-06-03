Kerala

Project to help Adivasi students

The district panchayat has launched an ‘Own-Online’ project to ensure that no student misses out on the online classes being conducted in State due to the pandemic situation, district panchayat president V.K. Madhu has said.

As per a survey conducted by the district panchayat, there are 19,671 students, mainly in the Adivasi colonies and in the coastal regions, without access to television or internet facility.

As part of the ‘Own-Online’ project, a meeting of education officers, Samagra Shiksha Kerala coordinators, SC/ST district officers, fisheries and other officials was held on Thursday.

In the Scheduled Caste colonies, centralised systems will be implemented for online classes, while in the tribal settlements, it will be arranged at the single teacher schools.

The services of tribal facilitators and volunteers will be used for this purpose. Online classes can be set up in village libraries and youth clubs by following social distancing norms.

