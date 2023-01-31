Project to familiarise students with heritage will be considered: Minister

January 31, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A project to familiarise school students with heritage will be considered, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a heritage walk organised by the Thanalkootam Society for Cultural Heritage at Sabdathaaravali Park, Sreekanteswaram, here on Tuesday. Thanalkootam president Vanchiyoor Radhakrishnan presided over the function.

The heritage walk familiarised participants to heritage centres such as Margi, Vettakkorumakan temple, Kanchipuram Math, and Mitranandapuram. The Minister accompanied them on the walk till Margi where he was welcomed by the Margi office-bearers.

Historian M.G. Sasibhooshan, who led the walk, introduced the heritage centres to the participants. Historian Prathapan Kizhakkematham took part.