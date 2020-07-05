Project to eradicate invasive plants

Forest Minister K. Raju has said that endemic species of plants would be planted in the forest areas of the State in a time-bound manner to contain the rampant growth of invasive plants, especially Senna spectabilis.
Speaking after inaugurating the State-level invasive plants eradication project at Kuppadi near Sulthan Bathery in the district on Sunday through video-conferencing, Mr. Raju said that it would take nearly four years to complete the project. The scheme is mainly aimed at eradicating Senna spectabilis which has been posing a major threat to the forest areas of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve (NBR), including the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, owing to its quick growth.
The plant was found in nearly 10 sqkm area of the 344.44 sqkm sanctuary around five years ago. Now, it had invaded to more than 50 sqkm of the sanctuary.
Earlier, it was planted as avenue trees in Wayanad.
The Minister also inaugurated six newly-constructed model forest stations in the district.
