Project to cultivate vegetables, flowers for Onam launched

Initiative of Alappuzha municipality

The Alappuzha municipality has launched ‘ponnonathottam’ (Onam garden), a project to produce vegetables and flowers for Onam. As part of it, the civic body will grow a wide variety of vegetables and marigolds on vacant lots and schools.

The civic body launched the project by planting vegetable and flower seedlings on the bypass divider at Kalarcode and Gurumandiram ward. It was inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP.

Officials said the gardens would help supply safe-to-eat vegetables and flowers to people at reasonable rates during the festival period.

Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj said the civic body was planning to extend cultivation to all wards. “When marigolds bloom at Kalarcode, it is definitely going to be a treat to commuters. Apart from Kalarcode and Gurumandiram, we have already identified public places at the Power House, Alissery, and Municipal Stadium wards to create ponnonathottams. Besides seven schools have expressed their willingness to join the initiative,” said Ms. Raj.

Officials said vegetable seeds and seedlings would be provided free of cost. The assistance of MGNREGA workers would be ensured at all places to create vegetable and flower gardens.

Organic fertilizer for the gardens would be provided from nearby aerobic units. This, according to officials, would ensure the best use of organic waste generated in the municipality. Farming at Kalarcode and Gurumandiran was being carried out using mulching and drip irrigation techniques.

The ponnonathottam at Gurumandiram is taking shape on a piece of land close to the CPI (M) local committee office.