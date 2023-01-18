Project to clear streams in Western Ghats areas to prevent landslips

January 18, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Haritha Keralam Mission will launch a new initiative to clear the streams in the Western Ghats to ensure smooth water drainage from hills and valleys and prevent landslips caused by slope instability during monsoons.

According to officials, the stream rejuvenation project will be implemented in 230 panchayats in nine districts, a first in the State with an objective to prevent landslips.

T.N. Seema, Nava Kerala Mission Coordinator, says the project aims to ensure smooth water flow in all streams in the Western Ghats panchayats. “The hindrances to smooth water flow in streams have resulted in floods such as the one at Koottickal in the Kottayam-Idukki border that devasted a vast area in the Wagamon valley in 2021. The project aims to clear all first-order and second-order streams in hilly areas, especially in Idukki, and ensure smooth water flow,” she says.

“A smooth flow of streams will help prevent landslips in hilly regions. It has been planned to complete the project before the next monsoon season. The project will be implemented in association with the State IT Mission and other departments,” says Ms. Seema.

Officials say stream-clearing works will be done with the assistance of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act workers in possible areas.

Abraham Koshi, Assistant Coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission, says all streams in the Western Ghats panchayats will be marked with the assistance of satellite maps in the first phase and cleared with the help of the local bodies concerned.

Sajinkumar K.S., Assistant Professor of Geology, University of Kerala, says the primary reason for 60% of landslips worldwide is the absence of a proper water drainage system. “If a proper water drainage system is ensured for hills and valleys, it will help prevent absorption of water in the soil. Therefore, the project will be helpful in preventing landslips in the Western Ghats regions,” he says.

According to sources, the reason for the recent landslips in the State is the absence of a proper drainage system.

The inauguration of the stream mapping project will be held at the Idukki collectorate on Saturday. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will release the brochure.