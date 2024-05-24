Project launched to help the differently abled find gainful employment

The Thiruvananthapuram-based Different Art Centre (DAC) has initiated a new employment empowerment project for the differently abled children on its campus.

The project, named IMAGE (Initiative for Mentoring Amiable Graphics and Editing), was launched on May 24 (Friday) with a graphic design and video editing training programme, in collaboration with Toonz Academy.

The project is being implemented with the aim of enabling the differently abled to start their own enterprises, thereby opening new avenues towards ensuring income and becoming self-sufficient. It also aims at ensuring employment opportunities for those who successfully complete the training, a pressnote issued by DAC said.

Information Technology Secretary Dr. Ratan U. Kelkar who inaugurated the training programme at a function held at Different Art Centre, said the government was providing incentives to start-ups for the differently-abled. He termed IMAGE as an innovative training scheme that would prove of help to the differently-abled in their quest towards finding employment opportunities.

In the first phase, around 20 differently abled people are being trained at the DAC. Expert faculties from Toonz Academy led the training programme. Toonz Academy vice-president Vinod A.S., Centre Team Head Ajit Kumar C, Faculty Member Shemin, Different Art Centre Executive Director Gopinath Muthukad, Intervention Director Dr. Anil Nair, Manager Sunilraj C.K. and others participated.

