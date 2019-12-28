Project for waste-free Kottayam launched

When it comes to managing the waste, Kottayam is showing the way.

Aimed at making Kottayam a zero waste district, the Kottayam district panchayat has launched an ambitious initiative in coordination with all local bodies in the region.

The one-year programme, Clean Kottayam-Green Kottayam, is being implemented with a fund of ₹50 crore.

The programme, according to the organisers, will begin with a massive clean-up drive to be carried out at all schools, hospitals, public roads, markets and waterbodies.

This will be followed by installation of waste disposal mechanisms at all household units and establishments over the next year.

“The objective is to make the district waste free over the next one year and maintain it clean. Public participation is a must for achieving the objective, besides waste segregation at source,” said Sebastian Kulathungal, president, Kottayam district panchayat.

Trash threat

The trash, according to him, has emerged as one of the biggest environmental challenges for Kottayam over the past one decade and the zero waste approach would encourage new green development methods and lifestyles in the region.

Besides establishing the compost treatment facility, the programme envisages collection and segregation of non-organic waste.

Plastic wastes will be collected using Haritha Karma Sena volunteers by charging a user fee.

Further, companies will be engaged to collect and treat waste from all abattoirs and poultry centres across the region.

Monitored

The implementation of the programme will be monitored and reviewed by constituting people’s committees at the district, block and panchayat levels.

The programme is being implemented in association with the Kottayam district administration, Haritha Keralam and Suchitwa Missions as well.

Meanwhile, a meeting convened by District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu here on Saturday decided to organise a meeting of all traders and elected representatives at the local body level on December 30 and 31 to enforce the ban on single-use plastic.

The meeting also entrusted Health Inspectors to carry out inspections and assess the volume of such materials stocked at various commercial establishments.