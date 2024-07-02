 Project for scientific waste management in schools 

As part of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign, the district Suchitwa Mission will be launching Suchitwa Samrudhi Vidayalayam, a project that aims to implement scientific waste management in all schools in Kollam.

Along with managing the waste generated in schools and the premises, planting fruit-bearing trees on the campus is another objective of the project. After implementing the project, schools will sort the waste generated at source and classify solid waste into organic waste and inorganic waste.

Organic waste will be used to produce manure by processing dry leaves and food waste using composting systems like Thumboormuzhi.

The manure will be used for cultivating fruit trees in the school compound and the fruits will distributed among the students.

In some schools, biogas plants will be set up for kitchens while water from the handwashing area will be collected in soak pits. All inorganic waste that includes paper, plastic, glass and e-waste will be segregated and stored in separate bins and handed over to the Haritha Karama Sena.

Ensuring green protocol compliance in all school programmes and introducing options like menstrual cup are also part of the project. While children, teachers and parents are expected to work together for the project, it will also spread awareness helping to eliminate waste dumping and burning. By implementing scientific waste management through children, it aims to develop a new practice and mindset.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Departments of General Education, Agriculture, Health, Local Self-Governments, Parent-Teacher Associations and voluntary organisations.

A district-level monitoring committee will be assessing the activities of schools and based on their performance, lower primary, upper primary and high schools, Suchitwa ambassador, coordinators, PTAs and local bodies will be felicitated.

The district-level inauguration of Suchitwa Samrudhi Vidayalayam will be held on July 3 at Government Upper Primary School, Chittur. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan will inaugurate the project and District Collector N. Devidas will release the logo at the event.

