Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj has launched the digitalisation of tourism destinations in the district. The project aims at modernising tourism destinations by utilising the CSR funds of Canara Bank. New computers and instruments would be installed at 12 destinations. They would help the council provide time-bound services, DTPC sources said.

