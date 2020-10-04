Prohibitory orders take effect in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 October 2020 00:00 IST

‘Unnecessary crowding not permitted’

Bolstering efforts to contain the pandemic, prohibitory orders came into effect in the capital district on Saturday. The district administration focussed on sensitising the public on the first day of the curbs on Saturday.

The City police initiated legal action against the doctors of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, who agitated against the government’s decision to suspend a doctor and two nurses for alleged negligence in tending to a patient. Around 50 identifiable doctors have been charged by the Medical College police under charges pertaining to unlawful assembly and violation of the prohibitory orders clamped under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Resembling scenes reminiscent of the total lockdown, the district witnessed a sizeable police deployment in various parts of the district. Police personnel were stationed at shopping areas and major junctions. The district administration had a day ago chalked out specific plans for the Thiruvananthapuram City and Rural police districts to focus on areas that usually witnessed heavy rush.

Besides, the imposition of the restrictions also evidently brought about a visible change in the functioning of commercial outlets. Many shops adopted steps to streamline customer inflow and ensure thermal screening at entry points.

Clear directions

Referring to the confusion over the prohibitory orders, District Collector Navjot Khosa told the media that clearly defined directions had been laid down for the containment and non-containment zones. While tight restrictions have come into effect in containment zones, heightened alert also prevailed in other areas mainly owing to the failure in ensuring social distancing.

While public life will not be affected by way of the restrictions, unnecessary crowding will not be permitted. Gathering of over five people will not be permitted in public places, but the norm shall not apply inside commercial outlets and offices. Up to 20 people will be allowed inside shops depending on the area, Dr. Khosa said.

She added that Gazetted officers will be designated as executive magistrates in various places as part of enforcing the restrictions.