Prohibitory orders issued in Thiruvananthapuram

April 23, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Geromic George has issued prohibitory orders in the district that will come into effect on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and continue until April 27 at 6 p.m.

Unlawful assembly, public gatherings, the presence of political workers and campaigners who are not voters in the district, use of loudspeakers, broadcasting opinion polls or any other election surveys, the use of cellular and cordless phones, and wireless sets in polling stations by persons other than observers and law enforcement officers; use of cordless phones and wireless sets by persons other than polling officials within 100 metres of polling stations; campaigning from election booths set up within 200 metres of polling stations on the election day (April 26); setting up multiple election booths outside the 200-metre radius of polling stations; and display or possession of firearms by persons other than those authorised to carry them under Section 134B of the Representation of the People Act.

The order also stated that the ban will not apply to gatherings relating to normal life and which do not disturb peace and law and order in voting centres, shopping malls, commercial centres, cinema theatres, other entertainment centres, and social functions like marriage and other private events. The ban also does not apply to door-to-door campaigning on the day of silent campaign on April 25.

The District Collector has clarified that the prohibitory orders will not apply for those in essential services and activities relating to maintenance of law and order.

