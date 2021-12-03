Prohibitory orders in Thalassery till Dec. 6

KANNUR

03 December 2021 22:58 IST

Police stop rally taken out by BJP

Kannur District Collector S. Chandrasekhar on Friday issued prohibitory orders within the limits of the Thalassery police station as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the area.

Shops closed

The action followed intelligence reports of likely violence and clashes. After the prohibitory orders were issued, shops and establishments closed in Thalassery.

The Collector issued the orders under Section 144 of the CRPC effective from December 3 to December 6, banning unlawful assembly, travelling with weapons, chanting provocative slogans, any kind of demonstration and gatherings within the police station limits.

The BJP and other Sangh Parivar organisations had decided to take out a big protest rally in Thalassery on Friday. However, considering the possibilities of clashes and violence, the Collector imposed the ban.

But despite the prohibitory orders, the BJP and Sangh Parivar workers staged a protest march under the leadership of BJP district president N. Haridas.

However, a large contingent of police personnel led by Kannur District Police Chief R. Ilango stopped the protestors, who staged a sit-in in protest.

The situation in the region has been tense after the rally organised during the K.T. Jayakrishnan memorial march conducted by the BJP in Thalassery on December 1.

The workers had chanted provocative slogans during the rally. This was followed by protests by organisations including the SDPI and the Indian Union of Muslim League.