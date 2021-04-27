Prohibitory orders in Nedumangad municipality, 11 panchayats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 April 2021 01:22 IST

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been clamped by District Collector and District Magistrate in panchayats in Nedumangad Municipality and 11 more panchayats in the capital district to contain COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 virus outbreak.

Kottukal, Tholicode, Mangalapuram, Vellarada, Maranaloor, Chenkal, Pallichal, Malayinkeezhu, Vilavoorkal, Vellanad, and Vakkom are the panchayats where restrictions have been imposed from Monday as test positivity rate (TPR) mounted to more than 25.

These local bodies are in addition to the restrictions imposed in Aruvikkara, Amboori, Karode, Perumkadavila, Kattakada, Andoorkanam, Kollayil, Uzhamalackal, Kunnathukal, Aryankode, Poovachal, and Balaramapuram panchayats. The restrictions will be in force till the TPR comes down below 20% in these local bodies, the District Collector and District Magistrate Navjot Khosa has said.

Attendees in all public gatherings, including places of worship have been limited to five. Total number of attendees in marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 25 persons in these local bodies. Information about all events shall be entered in the ‘event register’ service in COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

All commercial establishments, except shops dealing in essential goods and services like groceries, fruits and vegetables, medicines, fuel stations, will function till 7.3 0 p.m. All employment and livelihood activities can be undertaken following COVID-19 protocol.

Hotels will be allowed in-house dining till 7.30 p.m. and can provide takeaway/parcels till 9 p.m. Any violations shall lead to immediate closing down of shops for at least two days or more depending on the severity of the violation, the District Magistrate has warned.