Prohibitory orders in Lakshadweep

Prohibitory orders will be clamped in Lakshadweep from 10 p.m. on March 20, Sunday, in view of intelligence reports of a ‘protest march’ by the NCP on March 21 in nine islands, the Lakshadweep Administration has informed.

This comes in the wake of the alleged instigation of people to do acts prejudicial to public tranquillity and social harmony in connection with the march, the Administration said.