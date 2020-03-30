Prohibitory orders in Kottayam district

A day after some migrant workers staged a blockade at Payippad, the police and district administration have tightened the security restrictions in Kottayam district to prevent such mass gatherings during the lockdown period.

District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the district.

According to the Collector, prohibitory orders were imposed on the basis of reports submitted by sub-divisional magistrates of Pala and Kottayam and the District Police Chief (DPC).

Reports

The DPC’s report said that some people were still venturing into the street and unlawfully gathering in public places. The sub-divisional magistrates reported that people were still gathering for religious, cultural and family functions and venturing out of their houses without reason, thus defeating the goal to achieve social distancing intended, noted the Collector. Meanwhile, the police have booked 2,000 persons for unlawful assembly and violation of the legal restrictions in connection with the public protest staged by the migrant workers at Payippad on Sunday.

The Thrikkodithanam police recorded the arrest of Muhammad Rinju, a West Bengal native, in connection with the case. Preliminary investigations suggested that the accused had exhorted the migrant community to come out and assemble at Payippad.