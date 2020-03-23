Prohibitory orders in Kasaragod

District Magistrate and Collector D. Sajith Babu invoked Section 144 prohibiting various activities in Kasaragod from Sunday night. The restrictions have been imposed from 9 p.m. on Sunday till further orders.

Mr. Babu ordered stoppage of all public transport services, institutes, commercial shops, except for those selling essential products, malls, complexes, barbershops, and beauty parlours. People are prohibited from gathering at one place, unnecessary travelling to public places, religious institutions, clubs, cinemas, parks, beaches and other entertainment centres.

The Collector said that milk booths, petrol pumps, medical stores, ration shops, shops selling essential products and food items could be opened from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, people are advised not to congregate and queue up maintaining a distance of at lease one-and-half metres distance. They should keep sanitizers and wear face mask for protection and the police should ensure this, he ordered.

For those including MGNREGS workers, government-appointed volunteers and those creating awareness, ward-level health workers and people entrusted with duties to ensure the proper functioning of mobile services are exempted from gathering together at a place and travelling to public places. The police should check their identity cards, the Collector ordered.