Prohibitory orders in 23 local bodies in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD

30 April 2021 22:19 IST

In the wake of a steep increase in COVID-19 cases, Kasaragod District Collector D. Sajith Babu has imposed prohibitory orders in 23 local bodies, including in Nileswaram and Kanhangad municipalities.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, will be effective till midnight of May 6. Crowding of more than five persons in public places is prohibited

The orders will be implemented in Kanhangad, Neeleswaram municipalities, Ajanur, Balal, Bedadukka, Chengala, Chemmanad, Cheruvathur, East Eleri, Kallar, Kaiyur-Cheemeni, Kinanoor-Karinthalam, Kotom-Bellur, Madikkai, Madhur, Mangalpadi, Padana, Pallikkara, Pilicode, Thrikkarippur, Uduma and West Eleri grama panchayats.

