Kerala

Prohibitory orders in 23 local bodies in Kasaragod

In the wake of a steep increase in COVID-19 cases, Kasaragod District Collector D. Sajith Babu has imposed prohibitory orders in 23 local bodies, including in Nileswaram and Kanhangad municipalities.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, will be effective till midnight of May 6. Crowding of more than five persons in public places is prohibited

The orders will be implemented in Kanhangad, Neeleswaram municipalities, Ajanur, Balal, Bedadukka, Chengala, Chemmanad, Cheruvathur, East Eleri, Kallar, Kaiyur-Cheemeni, Kinanoor-Karinthalam, Kotom-Bellur, Madikkai, Madhur, Mangalpadi, Padana, Pallikkara, Pilicode, Thrikkarippur, Uduma and West Eleri grama panchayats.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 10:21:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/prohibitory-orders-in-23-local-bodies-in-kasaragod/article34452831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY