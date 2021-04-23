Prohibitory orders in 10 Wayanad panchayats

All public events, processions, tournaments banned

Wayanad District Collector and District Magistrate Adeela Abdulla on Friday invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) in 10 local administrative body limits in the district in the wake of increasing incidences of COVID-19 positive cases.

Prohibitory orders have been invoked in Panamaram, Kottathara, Kaniyampetta, Mullamkolly, Thirunelly, Poothadi, Meenangadi, Nenmeny, Ambalavayal, and Thavinhal grama panchayats with the effect from 9 p.m. on April 23 to April 30 to contain the spread of the pandemic, Ms. Abdulla said.

Those grama panchayats were vulnerable spots owing to large scale spread and it had to be contained to safeguard the general public, especially the tribal communities living in clusters in those local administrative bodies, Ms. Abdulla said.

Gathering of more than five persons at any time in any public place; all types of processions; unauthorised entry to tribal hamlets; all group competitions and tournaments in public grounds, including turf grounds; all official meetings except urgent meetings of Revenue, LSGD, Health and Police departments were prohibited during the period, said the District Collector.