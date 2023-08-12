Progress of science is inextricably linked to the progress of a nation: ISRO chairman  

August 12, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOLLAM

Emphasising the vital role of the younger generation in space-related initiatives, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath expressed his optimism about India’s self-sufficiency and how it has emboldened space scientists to delve into research and innovation.

He was delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of the ‘Space Tech – Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ workshop at Amritapuri Campus organised to cultivate entrepreneurial skills among students and explore potential opportunities at ISRO and other space research centres.

“Gone are the days of questioning the relevance of rocket development. Today, it is universally acknowledged that the progress of science is inextricably linked to the progress of a nation. Our journey, from a time when even spare parts like nuts and bolts were imported for our projects, to our current self-reliant state, demonstrates the prowess and determination of our scientists and engineers. We stand on the shoulders of our achievements, and it is imperative that we continue to move forward with unwavering confidence,” he said.

During the event Mr. Somanath inaugurated the Sky Club at Amritapuri Campus and participated in the Bharat Mata Puja held as part of the Independence Day Celebrations.

He also announced Amritapuri Campus as Kerala’s first ‘Bee-friendly’ campus on the occasion.