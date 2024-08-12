GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Progress in various parameters paves the way for KU’s improved show at NIRF Rankings

Published - August 12, 2024 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University achieved a significant leap in the Indian Rankings 2024 as it stole a march over several universities in the country.

The university ascended to the 21st place among universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, marking a significant improvement from its previous position of 24th .

Moreover, it also emerged the top State public university in Kerala and ninth overall in the country. The NIRF rankings, which assess institutions across various parameters, introduced the new evaluation criteria this year. Unlike the previous year, where universities were ranked collectively, this year’s framework included separate rankings for State public universities.

E. Shaji, Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at the University of Kerala, attributed the institution’s enhanced show to its excellence in education and administration. It also reflects the university’s commitment to providing high-quality learning and research environments.

The university, he added, was evaluated on various parameters including teacher-student ratio, availability and quality of learning facilities, experience and research interests of faculty, effective utilisation of funds for educational and research improvements, publications and patents, efficiency of the examination process, inclusion of students and researchers from outside the State, and women-friendly and inclusive infrastructure.

Key factors contributing to this year’s improved show include notable achievements in the ranking criteria of teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; and peer perception. The ranking not only boosts the university’s national standing but also reaffirms its role as a leading educational institution in the region.

