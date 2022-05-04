Progress in power production in Kerala, says Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty

Poringalkuthu hydel project inaugurated

Kerala has achieved speedy progress in power production, Minister for electricity K. Krishnankutty has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the 24-MW small hydroelectric project at Poringalkuthu, near Chalakudy, in Thrissur on Wednesday.

“The LDF government has completed power projects with a capacity of 156 MW so far. The 2-MW Upper Kallar project, 8-MW Anakkampoyil, 4.5-MW Arippara are the recent ones. Power projects of 124 MW will be completed in the current year. Work on new projects of 154 MW will be started soon,” he said.

The Minister called upon the people to support hydroelectric projects. “People are the beneficiaries of the projects,” he said.

Poringalkuthu project is situated at Athirappilly panchayat in Chalakudy taluk. Saneesh Kumar Joseph, MLA, presided over the function.