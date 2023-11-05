Programmes to support 7 million people in Kerala left behind by migration needed

November 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala should devise programmes for the people in the State left behind as a result of migration, said Irudaya Rajan, chairman, International Institute of Migration and Development. Addressing a seminar on Kerala Diaspora organised as part of the Keraleeyam here on Sunday, he said there are one million housewives in the State whose husbands have migrated to various countries for employment, while the number of children left behind would be around two million and elders four million.

“The families really need a support system. When we talk about the challenges and benefits of migration, they should not be left behind,” said Mr. Rajan, adding that projects to address the social cost of migration are the need of the hour”. The second main point is that one out of five households in Kerala has some sort of migration exposure. This means around 20% of the households in Kerala have migrant exposure. And around 5% of the high-skilled migrant workforce in the Kerala diaspora account for around 40% of the remittance to the State.

“We have to reorient them to invest in Kerala for the benefits of today and tomorrow’s Kerala,” said Mr. Rajan. Ginu Zacharia Oommen, visiting professor, International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMAD) and former member Kerala Public Service Commission, said at least two universities in Kerala should be equipped with centres for in-depth studies on migration from Kerala against the backdrop that the State has no major research resources to help in policy formation.

K.N. Harilal, former member, Kerala Planning Board and professor (retd.) Centre for Development Studies, said despite the huge number of Kerala diaspora outside the country, they have no presentation in governance and legislation. It’s time to think about providing representation for them in legislation and governance for which constitutional amendment is required. Also, the State should take the lead in reaching out to other States and countries to ensure the rights of immigrants, said Mr. Harilal.

Dilip Ratha, head of KNOMAD – the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development and lead economist, migration and remittance at the World Bank, stressed the need to float diaspora bonds to raise money for the welfare of the State as well as ensure the economic well being of migrants. A good number of participants who attended the seminar also stressed the need for formulating programmes that ensure the economic reintegration of the returnees in Kerala.

Replying to the suggestion, Minister for Ports and Museum Ahammad Devarkovil said Kerala will consider the proposal to set up two migrant research institutions in the State as well as a student facilitation center to cater to the needs of students who migrate to foreign countries for education. A diaspora investment board will also be set up in Kerala soon to attract more Pravasi investment, said the Minister.