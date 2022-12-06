Programmes to mark Tuber Crops Day on Wednesday

December 06, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) and the Indian Society for Root Crops (ISRC) are organising several programmes to mark Tuber Crops Day on Wednesday.

M.N. Sheela, secretary, ISRC, and director, CTCRI, will deliver the presidential address. Former Agriculture Minister Mullakkara Retnakaran will be the chief guest at a function to be held at CTCRI on the occasion.

A farmers’ meet, scientist-farmer interface and felicitation of progressive farmers will also be organised.

