February 10, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Various events are planned at the Ayyankali Hall on February 13 in connection with the International Condom Day observance.

The event, ‘Safer is Sexy’, is organised jointly by Alliance Francaise Trivandrum, AHF India Cares, National AIDS Control Organisation, Kerala State AIDS Control Society, and HLL Lifecare Ltd. A signature campaign, fashion show, flash mob, band performance, and free HIV/Syphilis screening, are part of the programmes.