Programme to conserve critically endangered  Kulavetty trees launched in Thrissur

In a bid towards environmental conservation, the Department of Botany at St. Thomas College, Thrissur, in partnership with Alagappanagar panchayat and the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, launched an initiative to safeguard the critically endangered tree species Syzygium travancoricum, popularly known as Kulavetty on Thursday.

The initiative aims not only to protect the Kulavetty tree, but also to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity conservation in the region. The conservation of Syzygium travancoricum is a crucial step in preserving the unique biodiversity of Kerala and ensuring that future generations can enjoy the rich natural heritage of the region, said Anto P. V., project principal investigator, who provided an in-depth description of the Kulavetty plant. He highlighted the importance of conserving this rare species that is on the brink of extinction.

The event was inaugurated on the banks of the Manali river, Amballur, by K. Rajeswari, president, Alagappanagar panchayat. More than 100 Kulavetty saplings were planted as part of the initiative. Kulavetty trees can resist landslips and floods, she said. Panchayat member Shekaran P.K. presided. A report on the conservation initiative was presented by Smitha Bhaskar, assistant secretary, Alagappanagar panchayat.

MSc students of Botany department, St. Thomas college, employees of the panchayat, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme workers were also present to lend their support to this conservation effort.