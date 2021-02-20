Professor posts sanctioned for colleges

Bringing cheer to large sections of the teaching community, the government on Saturday sanctioned Professorship in government and aided colleges for the first time.

By way of an order, the Higher Education Department has implemented Career Advancement Promotion in colleges in accordance with the UGC Regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges.

Professor posts were hitherto confined to universities, despite repeated demands raised by college teachers. The demand had remained unfulfilled even while the UGC regulations of 2010 had permitted the same.

Lauding the move, All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) State president Jogy Alex and general secretary C. Padmanabhan said such decisions are bound to encourage more number of teachers to take up research for the benefit of students and society at large.