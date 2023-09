September 27, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Thrissur

C. Govindan Kutty, former Head of the Physics Department, Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 78. He was a teacher at Sakthan Thampuran College, Thrissur, too. He was trustee of Paramekkavu College and School. His mortal remains will be cremated at Paramekkavu Santhi Ghat on Thursday.