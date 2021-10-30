Professional theatre awards declared

Ethihasam is best play, Rajesh Irulam best director

Awards of the professional theatre festival-2019 were declared on Saturday. Ethihasam staged by Souparnika, Thiruvananthapuram, secured the best play award that carries cash prize of ₹50,000 and citation.

Venalavadi by Sankeerthana, Kozhikode, and Pattupadunna Vellayi by Brahma, Valluvanad, shared the award for the second best play.

Rajesh Erulam won best director award for Venalavadi while Asok Sasi (Ethihasam) is the second best director.

Saji Moorad (Venalavadi) and Sobi M.T. (Ethihasam) shared the best actor (male) award. Sreeja N.K. bagged the best actor (female) award for her performance in the play Makkalude Sraddhakku by Sangakeli, Pirappancode.

Biju Jayanandan (Pattupadunna Vellayi) is the second best actor (male). Manju Reji (Amma - Kalidasa Kalakendram, Kollam) and Greeshma Uday (Ethihasam) shared the second best actor (female) award.

Hemand Kumar (Venalavadi) and Francis T. Mavelikkara (Makkalude Sraddhakku and Amma) shared the award for the best scriptwriter. Asok Sasi (Ethihasam) is the second best scriptwriter.

Sabu Kalabhavan is the best male singer (Bolaram – Sangachethana, Kannur). The best female singer is Vaikam Vijayalakshmi (Kumaranasanum Chandala Bikshukiyum – Kannur Nataka Sangam).

Anil M. Arjun won the award for the best music director (Ethihasam) and Karivellur Murali is the best lyricist (Amma).

Artist Sujathan won the award for best stage setting for various plays while Rajesh Erulam (Venalavadi) won the award for the best lighting. Vakkam Mahin is the winner of the award for the best costume (Ethihasam).

Sivakami Thirumana (Kumaranasanum Chandala Bikshukiyum ) and Nandi Prakash (Bolaram) won the special jury award. Vakkam Shakkeer won the award for total contribution.

In all, 10 plays selected from 23 entries were staged in the competition held at the Regional Theatre of the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi from October 25 to October 29. A jury led by Vikraman Nair decided the awards.