Professional courses: KAU told to issue order on relaxation to differently abled

December 02, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Differently abled persons are entitled to the same benefits of relaxation as Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates in higher education, including for admission to professional courses, the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner on Friday directed Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) to issue an order urgently on the basis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Anamol Bhandari vs. Delhi Technological University case.

The direction by commissioner S.H. Panchapakesan to the KAU registrar comes on a case filed by Sandra, a differently abled student from Valanchery in Malappuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When Sandra applied for M.Sc. Agriculture, the score of the marks she got at the undergraduate level was 6.9/10, and her application was rejected. To secure admission to M.Sc. Agriculture, the minimum score for the general category is 7/10. However, this is 6.5/10 for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled tribe candidates. This was considered by the commission for issuing the direction to the KAU.

The commissioner also directed that copies of the order be sent to the registrars of all universities in the State, including deemed-to-be universities; Higher Education Principal Secretary; and the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for further action.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US