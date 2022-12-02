  1. EPaper
Professional courses: KAU told to issue order on relaxation to differently abled

December 02, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Differently abled persons are entitled to the same benefits of relaxation as Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates in higher education, including for admission to professional courses, the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has said.

The commissioner on Friday directed Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) to issue an order urgently on the basis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Anamol Bhandari vs. Delhi Technological University case.

The direction by commissioner S.H. Panchapakesan to the KAU registrar comes on a case filed by Sandra, a differently abled student from Valanchery in Malappuram.

When Sandra applied for M.Sc. Agriculture, the score of the marks she got at the undergraduate level was 6.9/10, and her application was rejected. To secure admission to M.Sc. Agriculture, the minimum score for the general category is 7/10. However, this is 6.5/10 for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled tribe candidates. This was considered by the commission for issuing the direction to the KAU.

The commissioner also directed that copies of the order be sent to the registrars of all universities in the State, including deemed-to-be universities; Higher Education Principal Secretary; and the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for further action.

